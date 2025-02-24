ISPR offers explanation on how youth killed in Cox’s Bazar
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has issued a press release on the clash at an under construction air base in Cox’s Bazar. The release issued this afternoon, Monday, also explained how a youth was killed in this incident.
“Some local miscreants from Samitipara in Cox's Bazar launched an attack on the Air Force base on Monday. It is worth mentioning that a local man was taken inside the air base by the Air Force Provost for questioning from the Air Force check post next to BIAM School as he did not have documents of the motorcycle he was riding.
“At that time, more than 200 local people from Samitipara advanced towards the Air Force base, and the Air Force members barred them. As the number of local people increased, a clash broke out between the Air Force members and some miscreants from Samitipara in the Air Force check post area. The number of local people increased, and violence ensued between some miscreants of Samitipara and Air Force members. Miscreants, at the instigation of some vested quarters, pelted brickbats towards the Air Force members. Several people including four members of the Air Force (including one officer) were injured in stone pelting and a youth named Shihab Kabir Nahid succumbed to his injuries while being taken to local hospital by Air Force’s vehicle,” the ISPR release said.
“The Air Force members shot blank fire in line with “rules of engagement” to protect a Key Point Installation (KPI). But no live rounds were shot at the local people. The members of the Air Force have been receiving treatment at hospital.”
The ISPR press release also said that the window of an Armed Force vehicle was broken in stone hurled.
“Moreover, the locals tried to torch the bushes which could not spread much later. Amid this development, a vested quarter has launched a false campaign on social media that the youth has died in bullet fired by the Air Force members in order to tarnish the image of the Air Force. Analysing the pictures of the cartridge that have been circulated proves that it was a blank cartridge which is non-lethal and only produces sound. Bangladesh Air Force expresses deep condolence over the death of the youth and sympathises with his family members.”
The ISPR also said some online news portals and social media IDs are falsely circulating that the air base is named after Sheikh Hasina.
The air base’s name was changed to Air Force Base, Cox’s Bazar in a government circular on 2 December in 2021, which is still in place, the ISPR added.