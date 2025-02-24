ISPR offers explanation on how youth killed in Cox’s Bazar

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has issued a press release on the clash at an under construction air base in Cox’s Bazar. The release issued this afternoon, Monday, also explained how a youth was killed in this incident.

“Some local miscreants from Samitipara in Cox's Bazar launched an attack on the Air Force base on Monday. It is worth mentioning that a local man was taken inside the air base by the Air Force Provost for questioning from the Air Force check post next to BIAM School as he did not have documents of the motorcycle he was riding.

“At that time, more than 200 local people from Samitipara advanced towards the Air Force base, and the Air Force members barred them. As the number of local people increased, a clash broke out between the Air Force members and some miscreants from Samitipara in the Air Force check post area. The number of local people increased, and violence ensued between some miscreants of Samitipara and Air Force members. Miscreants, at the instigation of some vested quarters, pelted brickbats towards the Air Force members. Several people including four members of the Air Force (including one officer) were injured in stone pelting and a youth named Shihab Kabir Nahid succumbed to his injuries while being taken to local hospital by Air Force’s vehicle,” the ISPR release said.