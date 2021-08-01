PM Hasina vows to expose masterminds

The prime minister said this while opening a voluntary blood, plasma donation and food distribution programme arranged by the Bangladesh Krishak League in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32. She inaugurated and addressed the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Krishak League arranged the voluntary programme and discussion as part of a month-long programme of Awami League and its associate organisations marking the National Mourning Day commemorating the martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, said her prime task was to put the killers, involved directly, under trial and materialise the dreams of the Father of the Nation regarding the country and its people.
The prime minister further said that she did not go to the path of digging out who was behind the conspiracy. "My first priority was to change the fate of poor and hungry people, and improve their livelihoods."
The prime minister mentioned that there is nothing beyond her desire except materialising the dreams of her father.
"I want to see smiles on the faces of the people of Bangladesh, and change their fate. I want Bangladesh to prosper as a developed country getting free from hunger and poverty, and for its people to move in the world arena with their heads high as a victorious nation," she said.
Hasina said if the Covid-19 pandemic had not hit Bangladesh the country would have been able to continue its development pace towards prosperity uninterruptedly. "This pandemic hit the whole world but we’ve been able to run our economy for which we greatly focused on agriculture."
The prime minister briefly described the various steps taken for the betterment of agriculture during the pandemic and before it.
The anti-liberation forces had captured state power after the 15 August carnage.
"Their level and nature of thought was aligned with Pakistanis who had assumed Bangladesh would never ever be able to raise its head. That’s why they killed the Father of the Nation, and I wonder how our people got involved in this!" she said.
Hasina mentioned that Bangabandhu had trust in the people of Bangladesh and these people gave a huge blow to his trust by killing him brutally.
She said it is clear that there was a link between Khondaker Mostaq and Ziaur Rahman.
"Through the killing of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh had totally deviated from the ideals and spirit of the Liberation War," she said, adding that the only aim of the killing was to destroy the emergence of Bangladesh and its victory.