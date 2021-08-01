PM Hasina vows to expose masterminds

The prime minister mentioned that there is nothing beyond her desire except materialising the dreams of her father.

"I want to see smiles on the faces of the people of Bangladesh, and change their fate. I want Bangladesh to prosper as a developed country getting free from hunger and poverty, and for its people to move in the world arena with their heads high as a victorious nation," she said.

Hasina said if the Covid-19 pandemic had not hit Bangladesh the country would have been able to continue its development pace towards prosperity uninterruptedly. "This pandemic hit the whole world but we’ve been able to run our economy for which we greatly focused on agriculture."