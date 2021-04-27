15 stranded Bangladeshis return home through Benapole from India

Fifteen among 300 Bangladeshis who were stranded in India's Petrapole land port returned home on Tuesday morning through Benapole check post, reports UNB.
They entered the country after receiving NOC from the deputy high commission office of Bangladesh in Kolkata.
They will be put on a 14-day quarantine at a residential hotel in Benapole after completion of formalities.
Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole immigration, said he has already received a letter to stop immigration for 14 days.
Some 15 Bangladeshis were allowed to return as they got special permission from Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata, he said.
It was reported on Monday that around 300 Bangladeshis were stranded in India's Petrapole land port following the Bangladesh government's decision to close the border with India due to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.
Majority of the stranded Bangladeshis were either patients or students. They said the border closure should have been announced a few days earlier.
However, import and export activities are normal at Benapole port.
Matiar Rahman, director of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, said that disinfectants are not being sprayed on Indian trucks inside the port. The port authorities have not taken any initiative to sanitize them.
Besides, Indian truck drivers are moving freely at Benapole market, putting local people at risk, he added.