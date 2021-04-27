15 stranded Bangladeshis return home through Benapole from India

Fifteen among 300 Bangladeshis who were stranded in India's Petrapole land port returned home on Tuesday morning through Benapole check post, reports UNB.

They entered the country after receiving NOC from the deputy high commission office of Bangladesh in Kolkata.



They will be put on a 14-day quarantine at a residential hotel in Benapole after completion of formalities.

Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole immigration, said he has already received a letter to stop immigration for 14 days.



Some 15 Bangladeshis were allowed to return as they got special permission from Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata, he said.



It was reported on Monday that around 300 Bangladeshis were stranded in India's Petrapole land port following the Bangladesh government's decision to close the border with India due to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.