64pc of women fall victims of online violence

The report data was presented in a programme titled 'Stop online violence against women: challenges and way forward' at the BRAC centre in Mohakhali as part of 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women.

It also says that 65 per cent of women victims of violence suffer from depression and anxiety. However, 85 per cent of women do not seek redressal due to the perception of 'filing complaint is useless'.

As many as 514 women internet users took part in the survey conducted for the study from 11 to 18 November. Of them, 359 women answered all the questions. Apart from this, girls and women from rural areas have participated in six group discussions in six districts.