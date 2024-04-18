Court summons Pori Moni in businessman Nasir Uddin’s case
The court has taken into account the police’s investigation report in the case against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Boghdadi Jimmy filed by businessman Nasir Uddin.
Also, it summoned the two accused to appear before the court.
M Sayful Islam, magistrate of the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Dhaka, passed the order on Thursday, said Shahadat Hossain, a bench assistant of the court.
Anowarul Kabir, additional public prosecutor of the CJM court, also confirmed the information, saying the police bureau of investigation (PBI) submitted their investigation report, while the court took the report into its account and summoned the two accused.
Police and court sources say that PBI has found the truth in the allegations of costume designer Junaid Baghdadi Jimmy assaulting Nasir Uddin Mahmud. It has also found truth in the allegations of Nasir Uddin Mahmud being injured by a liquor glass thrown at him by Pori Moni.
Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed the case on 18 July 2022 with the Dhaka court, accusing Pori Moni of assault and attempted murder.
He alleged that on 8 June 2021 Pori Moni and her associates had come to the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom there. They then came to the main part of the club and were drinking.
When he was leaving the club at around 1:15am, Pori Moni called him and was insisting that he give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey free of charge. When he refused, Pori Moni swore at him and threw a whiskey glass at him in an attempt to kill. It hit his head and chest, Nasir Uddin Mahmud alleged in the case.
In contrast, Pori Moni had alleged that on the night of 8 June she was duped into going to Boat Club by an acquaintance Tuhin. Nasir tried to force her to drink, and then attempted to rape and kill her.
However, actress Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told Prothom Alo that Thursday had been fixed as the date to submit the report against Pori Moni. They have no information as to whether PBI has submitted the report or not.
Pori Moni's lawyer says that the trial has begun in the attempted rape case filed against Nasir Uddin Mahmud and others. Depositions are underway. Pori Moni is completely innocent, the lawyer said.