Court summons Pori Moni in businessman Nasir Uddin’s case

The court has taken into account the police’s investigation report in the case against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Boghdadi Jimmy filed by businessman Nasir Uddin.

Also, it summoned the two accused to appear before the court.

M Sayful Islam, magistrate of the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Dhaka, passed the order on Thursday, said Shahadat Hossain, a bench assistant of the court.