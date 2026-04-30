Belarus envoy meets home minister, discusses security, trade cooperation

The ambassador noted that Bangladesh and Belarus share strong political and economic ties, emphasising the need to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He highlighted Belarus’s capabilities as a major producer of military equipment and suggested potential cooperation in the defence sector, including the supply of drones and advanced military hardware.

The Home Minister said such proposals would be considered following due assessment.

Referring to economic cooperation, the minister pointed out that Belarus is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of potash fertiliser.