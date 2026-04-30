Belarus envoy meets home minister, discusses security, trade cooperation
Belarus’s non-resident Ambassador Mikhail Kasko on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed at his office in Jatiya Sangsad.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including law and order, security cooperation, defence, agricultural mechanisation, fertiliser imports, trade expansion, and criminal justice matters, according to a home ministry press release.
At the outset, the Home Minister welcomed the envoy, while Ambassador Kasko congratulated him on assuming his new portfolio.
The ambassador noted that Bangladesh and Belarus share strong political and economic ties, emphasising the need to further strengthen bilateral relations.
He highlighted Belarus’s capabilities as a major producer of military equipment and suggested potential cooperation in the defence sector, including the supply of drones and advanced military hardware.
The Home Minister said such proposals would be considered following due assessment.
Referring to economic cooperation, the minister pointed out that Belarus is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of potash fertiliser.
He added that Bangladesh, which currently imports fertilisers from countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, could consider Belarus as a new sourcing destination.
Ambassador Kasko also briefed the minister on Belarus’s advancements in agricultural mechanisation.
The minister expressed interest in technical cooperation in this sector, noting Bangladesh’s agrarian economy.
The envoy further raised a criminal case involving a Belarusian national, seeking legal assistance. The Home Minister assured necessary support in accordance with the law.
At the end of the meeting, the ambassador invited the Home Minister to visit Belarus.
Among others present at the meeting were Joint Secretary of the Political-1 Wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs Rebeka Khan and Deputy Secretary Begum Minara Nazmeen.