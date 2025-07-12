Air ticket syndicate back in Bangladesh as fares rise defying govt order

The air ticket market in Bangladesh appears to have fallen back into the grip of syndicates, as ticket prices on popular Middle East-bound routes surge once more, raising serious concerns among travellers, travel agencies and industry stakeholders, alleges the Association of Travel Agent of Bangladesh (ATAB).

During December, January and February, one-way tickets from Dhaka to Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam were being sold under the guise of ‘group bookings’ at nearly Tk 1 lakh, while the official system prices ranged from Tk 1.7 to Tk 1.8 lakh, ATAB said in a media release on Saturday.

In an attempt to curb these abnormal prices and restore order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism issued a circular on 11 February, mandating that air tickets be booked only with the passenger’s name, passport details and a photocopy of the passport.