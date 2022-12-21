Bangladesh’s Sara Hossain to chair UN fact-finding mission on Iran

The fact-finding mission will “investigate alleged human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran related to the protests that began on 16 September 2022, especially with respect to women and children”.

The Human Rights Council at a special session on 24 November decided to establish an independent international fact-finding mission, to be appointed by the President of the Human Rights Council.

The three-person Mission was further requested to “establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and collect, consolidate and analyse evidence of such violations and preserve evidence, including in view of cooperation in any legal proceedings,” said the media release.