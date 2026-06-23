‘Banglar Joyjatra’ crosses Hormuz after 115 days

At 8:00 am on Tuesday, the website of ship-tracking agency MarineTraffic showed that, after crossing Hormuz, MV Banglar Joyjatra was heading towards Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The vessel was travelling at a speed of seven nautical miles.

The ship’s chief engineer, Rashedul Hasan, told Prothom Alo via WhatsApp this morning, “We crossed Hormuz at 3:12 am on Tuesday, Bangladesh time, shortly after the first hour of the day. We will reach Fujairah port in the UAE at 4:00 pm today.”

“The long wait is over. We are all happy. It feels as though we have tasted freedom after a very long time,” he added.