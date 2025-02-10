Shahbagh blockade demands recruitment in third phase of pry school appointments
A blockade at Shahbagh intersection in the capital demanded prompt recruitment of 6,531 assistant teachers in government primary schools in the third phase for the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.
The blockade commenced at 1:00 PM today (Monday), resulting in the suspension of vehicular movement through Shahbagh.
Eyewitnesses reported that the protestors, under the banner of “Suparishprapto Shorkari Prathomik Biddyaloy Sohokari Shikkhabrindo Tritiyo Dhap (Dhaka and Chattogram Bibhag)” had been demonstrating in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh since the morning. At around 1:00 PM, they proceeded to block the intersection, disrupting in traffic.
The protestors stated that the recruitment notice for assistant teachers in primary schools was issued in three phases. While the first recruitment process for the first and second phases has been completed, the third phase is being subjected to unnecessary delays and complications.
In a press release issued by the protestors, it was stated that the third-phase recruitment notification was published on 14 June 2023. The written examination was conducted on 29 March 2024, with the results announced on 21 April of the same year. The viva was completed on 12 June. Following approval from the law ministry and the ministry of public administration, the final results were published on 31 October, in which 6,531 candidates were recommended for appointment.
Subsequently, 31 individuals who were not recommended filed a writ petition with the High Court. As a result, the recruitment process for the 6,531 recommended candidates was suspended for six months. On 6 February, the High Court ruled to cancel the recruitment process for these candidates in the third phase for the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.
The press release further stated that despite being recommended for appointment, the 6,531 affected families are facing social humiliation. The individuals concerned are experiencing severe mental distress and are living in extreme hardship.
The statement questioned how much longer they must endure such patience and psychological suffering. At this stage, they should have been serving in their respective workplaces, yet they find themselves on the streets. Who will take responsibility for their lives? To whom should they appeal for justice? Their immediate demand is to be allowed to join their positions without further delay.