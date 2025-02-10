Shahbagh blockade demands recruitment in third phase of pry school appointments

The protestors stated that the recruitment notice for assistant teachers in primary schools was issued in three phases. While the first recruitment process for the first and second phases has been completed, the third phase is being subjected to unnecessary delays and complications.

In a press release issued by the protestors, it was stated that the third-phase recruitment notification was published on 14 June 2023. The written examination was conducted on 29 March 2024, with the results announced on 21 April of the same year. The viva was completed on 12 June. Following approval from the law ministry and the ministry of public administration, the final results were published on 31 October, in which 6,531 candidates were recommended for appointment.

Subsequently, 31 individuals who were not recommended filed a writ petition with the High Court. As a result, the recruitment process for the 6,531 recommended candidates was suspended for six months. On 6 February, the High Court ruled to cancel the recruitment process for these candidates in the third phase for the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

The press release further stated that despite being recommended for appointment, the 6,531 affected families are facing social humiliation. The individuals concerned are experiencing severe mental distress and are living in extreme hardship.