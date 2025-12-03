ACC files case against 6 BTRC officials

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against six former senior officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), including its former chairman Sunil Kanti Bose, for allegedly causing a financial loss of Tk 90.10 billion to the government through criminal breach of trust and abuse of power.

The accused are former BTRC chairman Sunil Kanti Bose, former vice-chairman Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan, former chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, former commissioner Md Jahurul Haque, Md Rezaul Kader and Md Aminul Hasan.