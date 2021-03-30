17 HC benches reconstituted

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain reconstituted 17 benches of the High Court on Monday. These include 15 dual benches and two single benches.

Fifteen benches, including the single benches, will conduct virtual trials. Two joint benches will conduct in-person trials, reports UNB.

Separate notices were published on the Supreme Court's website in this regard on Monday. According to them, the reconstituted benches will start their activities from 10:30am on Wednesday.

Supreme Court's vacation started from 21 March and will continue till March 29. Regular proceedings will resume from Wednesday after the vacation ends.