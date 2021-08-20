17.2m waiting for vaccine after registration

Shahidul Islam and his wife, residents of Uttara in the capital, registered for the coronavirus vaccine on 9 July. They chose Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital as their vaccination centre. Since then, 41 days have passed and they are yet to get the SMS for the vaccine.

About 148,000 people, who chose this hospital for vaccination, are waiting to get vaccinated. Shihab Uddin, assistant director of the hospital, said the number of registrations is much higher than the capacity. About 1,500 people are being vaccinated daily in six booths of this hospital. Half of them are getting the first dose while the rest are getting the second dose. It would take about eight to nine months to vaccinate everyone who registered for the vaccine at this pace.