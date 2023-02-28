Bangladesh, Japan agree to work for a “strategic” relationship

Bangladesh and Japan have reached a consensus to further intensify their existing excellent ties and work towards building a “strategic” relationship, reports UNB.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen had an extensive meeting with Japanese senior deputy minister for foreign affairs Shigeo Yamada in Tokyo on Tuesday as part of regular Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) to comprehensively discuss the bilateral relations, regional and global issues.

Bangladesh ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo also attended the meeting.