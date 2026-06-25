DW’s int'l conference concludes
Call to strengthen press freedom, trust and innovative strategies
The ‘DW Global Media Forum’ conference concluded with calls to protect press freedom, maintain the reliability of information, and strengthen democratic resilience in an era of artificial intelligence (AI), misinformation and growing authoritarianism.
Participants from different countries around the world highlighted the importance of press freedom, building public trust, and adopting innovative strategies. They also discussed how journalism can survive and remain resilient despite growing challenges.
The German media organisation Deutsche Welle (DW) organised the two-day international conference in Bonn, Germany. Journalists, media professionals and civil society leaders from more than a hundred countries took part in the event.
This year’s conference examined how journalism is adapting to a rapidly changing environment. Discussions covered issues ranging from AI, misinformation and digital censorship to journalist safety, the sustainability of media organisations, and the growing influence of “Big Tech” or major technology companies. Participants also discussed how news organisations can rebuild public trust, reach fragmented audiences, and deal with increasing political pressure and authoritarian repression.
I am deeply concerned and at the same time determined that we must end the culture of impunity surrounding attacks on journalists. Journalism must be recognised as an essential component of democracy and developmentIrene Khan , United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression
Freedom, trust and dialogue
Throughout the forum, the global state of freedom of expression was one of the key topics of discussion. Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, joined the conference virtually. She highlighted challenges including the shrinking space for press freedom, the financial crisis facing media organisations, massive compensation claims against news outlets, and particularly attacks on journalists.
Irene Khan said, “I am deeply concerned and at the same time determined that we must end the culture of impunity surrounding attacks on journalists. Journalism must be recognised as an essential component of democracy and development.”
She added that journalists never want to become the news themselves; they want to report the news. “But this is an issue that needs to become the headline,” she said.
A discussion on interfaith relations also examined the role of journalism in maintaining dialogue and social cohesion. Participants included Sally Azar, a Lutheran priest from Jerusalem, Bosnian researcher Zevada Garic, and Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, among others.
Goldschmidt said, “In my view, journalism can play a major role in restoring a shared narrative in interfaith dialogue. At the same time, it can bring people of different faiths together at the same table to discuss the current situation and what needs to be done. This will help create a path towards discussing how we can build a future together.”
Strengthening cooperation
Pluralism, representation and democratic participation were key themes discussed across various sessions. CEO and co-founder Andreas Gebhard took part in a discussion on how media organisations can amplify the voices of marginalised communities and encourage democratic dialogue in an increasingly polarised environment.
Gebhard said, “We all need media and basic communication infrastructure that is not owned by only a handful of people.” He added, “Over the past four or five years, we have seen how important it is for a free society that control over communication technologies does not remain in the hands of just a few people.”
On the second and final day of the conference, Deutsche Welle (DW) and Europe’s leading digital conference signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation. Both sides aim to focus on innovation and future-oriented solutions.
The growing influence of technology platforms on journalism was another major topic of discussion. Foundation Gesunde Erde – Gesunde Menschen’s Eckart von Hirschhausen discussed how news organisations can make use of technological innovation while maintaining editorial independence and reducing dependence on platforms.
Press freedom under pressure
One of the most significant moments of the forum was the presentation of the Freedom of Speech Award. The award was given to imprisoned Hong Kong entrepreneur Jimmy Lai for his unwavering stance in support of press freedom and democracy in Hong Kong. His daughter Claire Lai accepted the award on his behalf.
Throughout the event, press freedom and the struggle for journalists’ survival and resilience remained central themes. Various sessions reviewed the media landscape and reporting conditions in regions under severe pressure, including Iran, Syria, Ukraine, Sudan, as well as West Africa and the Black Sea region. Drawing on experiences of independent journalism in Iran and Turkey, journalists Hanna Kaviani and Elif Akgül discussed how journalists maintain their position in the face of increasing political pressure, censorship and authoritarian influence.
This was the 19th edition of the ‘DW Global Media Forum’. More than 1,400 participants from over a hundred countries attended the event. Organisers announced that the 20th edition of the Global Media Forum will be held on 22 and 23 June 2027.