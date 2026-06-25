Call to strengthen press freedom, trust and innovative strategies

Pluralism, representation and democratic participation were key themes discussed across various sessions. CEO and co-founder Andreas Gebhard took part in a discussion on how media organisations can amplify the voices of marginalised communities and encourage democratic dialogue in an increasingly polarised environment.

Gebhard said, “We all need media and basic communication infrastructure that is not owned by only a handful of people.” He added, “Over the past four or five years, we have seen how important it is for a free society that control over communication technologies does not remain in the hands of just a few people.”

On the second and final day of the conference, Deutsche Welle (DW) and Europe’s leading digital conference signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation. Both sides aim to focus on innovation and future-oriented solutions.

The growing influence of technology platforms on journalism was another major topic of discussion. Foundation Gesunde Erde – Gesunde Menschen’s Eckart von Hirschhausen discussed how news organisations can make use of technological innovation while maintaining editorial independence and reducing dependence on platforms.