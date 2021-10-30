17pc people skip their second jab

The number of people taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine has been low during the special campaigns. On 28 September, a total of 6,625,000 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. They were scheduled to get their second jab on 28 October.

On that day some 5,444,000 were vaccinated with the second dose. It means about 2.3 million people or 17 per cent of the first dose receivers have not taken the second dose.

There have been questions regarding the vaccine management system as a large number of people skipped their second jab. The experts say there are flaws in the government's vaccine related campaigns. People are not getting the right information about the vaccine either. Probably, people’s urge to get vaccinated has reduced with the decline in the coronavirus transmission rate in the country.