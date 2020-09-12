180 policewomen leave for Congo to join UN mission

Some 180 members of the only Female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of Bangladesh Police have left for Congo to join the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), reports UNB.
The unit left for Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, on a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:00am on Friday, said the foreign affairs ministry on Saturday.
The FPU has been serving in UN peacekeeping missions for the last 16 months with great efficiency and reputation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.