180 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

Assistant commissioner Anit Jain of the Petrapole ICP customs department, said that despite the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, a special team was formed of the land port officials, customs officials, BSF and C&F agents. The team kept in constant contact with the Indian high commission in Dhaka and the Benapole officials.
Director of the Petrapole land port Kamalesh Sayni said, the field officers had been given special instructions regarding the transporting of liquid medical oxygen through the Petrapole port.
Excellent relations exist between the port authorities of the two countries and they have a long history of mutual cooperation, he added.