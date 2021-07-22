180 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

Around 180 tonnes of liquid oxygen arrived in Bangladesh on an emergency basis from India on Wednesday, that is, on Eid-ul-Azha day, through the Petrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP). The oxygen was brought in by 11 tankers. The oxygen has been imported by three companies in Bangladesh, Linde, Spectra and Pure Oxygen.

Given the crisis of oxygen in Bangladesh’s hospitals, the ICP officials at Petrapole arranged a green corridor for the export of medical oxygen, the Indian high commission in Dhaka said in a press release.