'Mastermind' among 10 detained over robbery-rape in Tangail moving bus

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained ten more people, including the ‘mastermind’ of the robbery and rape incident in a Chattogram-bound bus in Tangail, reports UNB.

The mastermind was identified as Ratan Hossain.

According to a short message from the RAB headquarters, the RAB members detained the 10 after conducting drives in Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj on Sunday.