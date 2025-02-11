EC prepares for national polls in December, local elections first if govt wants
The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to hold the national elections in December 2025. At present, it is not making preparations for any other elections. However, if the government decides, the EC is prepared to organise local government elections before the national polls.
On Tuesday, the EC held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives from 18 development partner countries, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). After the meeting, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah briefed reporters.
In response to questions, the Election Commissioner stated, "The Chief Advisor mentioned in his speech on 16 December that if elections are to be held with minimal reforms and political consensus, they can take place by December 2025. However, if more extensive reforms are required, elections may be held by June 2026." He emphasised that preparations must be made based on the earliest possible election date and that the EC's stance on this matter remains unchanged.
When asked whether local government elections were discussed in the meeting, Abul Fazal explained that the topic was raised, particularly regarding the feasibility of holding both elections simultaneously and the time required for each.
The Election Commission clarified that conducting national and local government elections together is not feasible. Based on past experiences, holding all local government elections in a staggered manner takes nearly a year. If local government elections are conducted in this manner, the national elections would be delayed. Given this, the EC has prioritised preparations for the national election. However, if the government decides to proceed with local government elections, the EC will implement them accordingly. The final decision rests with the government.
Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah stated that if the government decides to hold local government elections before the national polls, the Election Commission (EC) will implement the decision accordingly.
Responding to another question, he clarified that the reached of local government elections—such as which bodies they will cover—will be determined by the government. Only after that decision is made can the EC assess whether it will impact the national elections. It is not possible to determine this in advance.
The meeting, in addition to UNDP, was attended by representatives from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, Spain, Canada, Germany, China, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, South Korea, the European Union, and Turkey.