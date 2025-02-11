EC prepares for national polls in December, local elections first if govt wants

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to hold the national elections in December 2025. At present, it is not making preparations for any other elections. However, if the government decides, the EC is prepared to organise local government elections before the national polls.

On Tuesday, the EC held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives from 18 development partner countries, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). After the meeting, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah briefed reporters.

In response to questions, the Election Commissioner stated, "The Chief Advisor mentioned in his speech on 16 December that if elections are to be held with minimal reforms and political consensus, they can take place by December 2025. However, if more extensive reforms are required, elections may be held by June 2026." He emphasised that preparations must be made based on the earliest possible election date and that the EC's stance on this matter remains unchanged.