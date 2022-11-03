Prothom Alo journalist wins Tobacco Control Journalism Award

Four journalists have won the PROGGA Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022 for their contribution in creating anti-tobacco awareness among the people.

Mosabber Hossain, senior correspondent of Prothom Alo, won the award under the online media category.

The other awardees are: Shamimul Haque, joint editor at Daily Manabjamin, and Mohammad Al Amin, senior correspondent at Daily Sun, under print media category and Anowar Hossain, staff correspondent at Desh Television, under TV media category.