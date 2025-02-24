Biplob Kumar suspended for unauthorised absence

Biplob Kumar Sarker, former Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin and Intelligence-South) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been suspended for being absent from work without permission or prior notice, either verbally or in writing.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued a notification to this end on Monday.

The notification, signed by Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani on the President's orders, mentioned that Sarker has been absent from his duties since 6 August 2024, without informing the appropriate authorities.