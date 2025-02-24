Biplob Kumar suspended for unauthorised absence
Biplob Kumar Sarker, former Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin and Intelligence-South) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been suspended for being absent from work without permission or prior notice, either verbally or in writing.
The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued a notification to this end on Monday.
The notification, signed by Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani on the President's orders, mentioned that Sarker has been absent from his duties since 6 August 2024, without informing the appropriate authorities.
As a result, Sarker has been temporarily suspended from government service under Rule 2 (f) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.
He will be assigned to the office of the Barishal Range DIG and will receive food allowance in accordance with the rules, read the notification.