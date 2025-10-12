ICT has no plan to issue warrants against addl defence personnel: Shafiqul
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor informed that currently there are no plans to issue warrants against additional defence personnel.
“We have been informed by the Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the ICT that there are currently no plans to issue warrants against additional defence personnel,” he said, responding to social media posts claiming that the ICT is set to issue arrest warrants against hundreds more army officers.
The Press Secretary dismissed the claims as “completely unfounded rumours”.
Shafiqul Alam urged the public not to give credence to such disinformation, which he described as an attempt to sow discord among the general population and, in particular, within the armed forces.
“The purpose of these malicious rumours is to destabilise the country ahead of the general elections scheduled for the first half of February next year,” he said.
The press secretary also clarified that the government has no plans to dismantle the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
“The government is considering reforms to enhance the agency’s focus on transborder and external intelligence,” Shafiqul Alam said.