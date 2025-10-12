ICT has no plan to issue warrants against addl defence personnel: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor informed that currently there are no plans to issue warrants against additional defence personnel.

“We have been informed by the Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the ICT that there are currently no plans to issue warrants against additional defence personnel,” he said, responding to social media posts claiming that the ICT is set to issue arrest warrants against hundreds more army officers.