3-day remand granted for Mamun who was arrested over alleged extremist links

A court has granted police permission to question Md Mamun Hossain, 26, on a three-day remand after his arrest at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka over allegations of links to an extremist organisation.

During the remand hearing, Mamun maintained that he was innocent and said he had been travelling to Qatar on a work visa.

However, the prosecution alleged that he had previously been involved in extremist activities both in Bangladesh and abroad, in addition to facing earlier cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Monday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana granted the three-day remand following a hearing. Public Prosecutor Harun-Or-Rashid confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Police arrested Mamun at around 1:30 am on Sunday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.