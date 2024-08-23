Flood halts road, rail communication on Dhaka-Chattogram route
Road and rail communications between Dhaka and Chattogram route have been stopped as different parts of rail lines and highways have been submerged under the floodwater.
Several sections of the railway lines on the Feni and Cumilla routes have been submerged, the Railway sources said.
In Feni, floodwaters are flowing over railway tracks and bridges, while a railway bridge in Sylhet has also sunk.
Additionally, parts of the Chattogram and Cox's Bazar railway track have collapsed due to landslides. Several sections of the railway lines on the Dohazari and Nazirhat routes have also been submerged.
Talking to BSS, Chattogram railway station manager Mohammad Moniruzzaman said that the railway authority has decided to stop train movement due to the risk of ongoing floods.
Train services will be resumed when the situation normalises, he added.
Meanwhile, all bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram route have been stopped. Although bus traffic is normal only on Cox's Bazar and Bandarban routes, but other routes bus services, including Khagrachari, are stopped.
Manager of Shyamoli Paribahan in Chattogram Amjad Hossain Rumon said they have been forced to stop bus services on almost all routes as different parts of highways have been submerged due to the ongoing floodwater.
"We will resume bus service again on all routes when the water will recede from the road," he added.