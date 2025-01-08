No response yet from India over Hasina's extradition: Touhid Hossain
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said they have not received any response from India on extradition of Sheikh Hasina.
The foreign adviser made this remark while answering queries from newsmen at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, New Delhi has extended the tenure of visa of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
When asked about the development, Touhid Hossain said, "Like you, I have also learnt from the newspaper. What can we do."
When asked whether you received any response to the letter seeking repatriation of Sheikh Hasina, the adviser said, "We have not received any response to the letter sent to India for the repatriation of Sheikh Hasina."
On 23 December, Bangladesh sent a letter to India for extraditing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity.
Sheikh Hasina has been staying in India since she fled to India on 5 August. Since then Bangladesh is making calls to bring her home back.
According to a report of The Hindustan Times, India has extended the tenure of visa for Sheikh Hasina.
The report also read that Hasina, 77, fled to India after stepping down amid nationwide protests. She has not been allowed to communicate with other people since she arrived at Hindon airbase on 5 August. She, however, has been moved to a safehouse in Delhi.
The former prime minister's visa was recently extended to facilitate her stay in the country, the people said on condition of anonymity. They dismissed speculation about Hasina being granted asylum in the country by pointing out that India doesn’t have a specific law for dealing with refugees and matters such as asylum.