Heavy rain could last two more days, intermittent showers in Dhaka all day
The continuous rainfall that has gripped the country for the past five days is likely to persist today on Friday. Flood situations have already emerged in various regions across at least four divisions, while landslides in Chattogram division have claimed at least 30 lives. Road communication has also been disrupted in several parts of the division.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), heavy rainfall may continue until tomorrow or even Sunday. The capital is expected to see intermittent showers throughout the day.
Meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that the initial spell of rain was caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has since dissipated. However, the southwest monsoon has become highly active, resulting in widespread rainfall across the country.
She said heavy rain is likely throughout Friday, adding that the current forecast suggests the spell may continue until Sunday, while intermittent rainfall could persist until Monday.
According to BMD, rainfall between 44 mm and 88 mm is classified as heavy rain, while anything above 88 mm is considered very heavy rainfall.
Over the last four days, very heavy rain has lashed several districts, including Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Mymensingh, Netrokona and Kishoreganj.
In the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 am today, Chattogram recorded the country’s highest rainfall at 214 mm. Meanwhile, Dhaka saw 15 mm of rain between 6:00 am and 9:00 am today.
Meteorologist Omar Faruk noted that rain is expected almost everywhere today, with very heavy falls likely in some areas. He added that the volume of rain could be higher in the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.
The relentless downpour has left hundreds of thousands of people marooned across six districts, including Chattogram. While the waterlogging situation in Chattogram city has improved slightly, floodwater remains in several areas, including Shamsher Para.
Chattogram Railway Station Master Abu Zafar Majumdar confirmed that train services with Cox's Bazar will remain suspended until at least Friday as the tracks are still underwater.
Road transport has also been disrupted on four major roads, including the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, due to landslides and floodwater.
Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnessa added that while heavy rain was previously expected to subside by Saturday, it may now extend until Sunday. Although rainfall may become less intense, it is likely to continue until Monday.