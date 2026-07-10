Heavy rain could last two more days, intermittent showers in Dhaka all day

The continuous rainfall that has gripped the country for the past five days is likely to persist today on Friday. Flood situations have already emerged in various regions across at least four divisions, while landslides in Chattogram division have claimed at least 30 lives. Road communication has also been disrupted in several parts of the division.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), heavy rainfall may continue until tomorrow or even Sunday. The capital is expected to see intermittent showers throughout the day.

Meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that the initial spell of rain was caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has since dissipated. However, the southwest monsoon has become highly active, resulting in widespread rainfall across the country.