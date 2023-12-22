Palm tree project failed, now comes lightning arrester worth Tk 13b

The government initiated a plan to plant 4 million palm trees nationwide, investing approximately Tk 1 billion in an effort to reduce fatalities from lightning strikes. Unfortunately, this strategy did not succeed in lowering the death toll from lightning incidents.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) has taken up a Tk 13.21 billion project of setting up lightning arrester and shelter centres to prevent lightning deaths.

The experts argue that this project is a mere waste of money. They contend that shelter centers have limited effectiveness in preventing lightning deaths and suggest that building awareness would be a more cost-effective strategy.

While the Disaster Management department is implementing a Tk 13.21 billion project, the Ministry of Agriculture is seeking approval for a similar project worth Tk 2.31 billion. Simultaneously, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is also installing lightning arresters as part of a separate project valued at Tk 40 billion.