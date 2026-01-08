Remittances to be deposited to customers' accounts within 1-2 days

Under the new directive, authorised dealer (AD) banks must notify customers via secure electronic means as soon as they receive an inward remittance message (internal expatriate income).

Remittances received during banking hours must be credited on the same working day, while those received after banking hours must be credited on the next working day.

Banks have also been advised to use straight-through processing (STP) or risk-based expedited procedures.

If the necessary information is available, funds may be credited to customer accounts even if some documentation or verification processes remain, with the remaining formalities to be completed later.

In cases where post-credit review is not possible, banks must complete verification before crediting the customer account and settle the transaction within three working days.