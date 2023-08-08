Bangamata was shadow companion of Bangabandhu: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib always stood by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as shadow companion, making his success easier in student and political life.

"You saw my father’s (Bangabandhu) success from his student life. My father's life reached the peak of success, and all these successes became possible because of Bangamata, as my mother was always beside my father," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the distribution function of Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Padak-2023 as the chief guest in the city's Osmani Memorial auditorium organised by the ministry of women and children affairs on Tuesday.