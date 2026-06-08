Border security: Ansar-VDP on high alert alongside BGB in 11 districts

Amid repeated attempts of ‘push-ins’ by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), upazila and station-level Ansar-VDP members have been deployed in 11 border districts.

The districts are Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Jamalpur and Khagrachhari, according to Ansar-VDP headquarters.