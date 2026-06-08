Border security: Ansar-VDP on high alert alongside BGB in 11 districts
Amid repeated attempts of ‘push-ins’ by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), upazila and station-level Ansar-VDP members have been deployed in 11 border districts.
The districts are Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Jamalpur and Khagrachhari, according to Ansar-VDP headquarters.
Ansar-VDP members have been deployed in border areas to strengthen coordinated security operations and improve border management under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 2025, it said.
According to the agreement, Ansar-VDP members perform duties in coordination with the BGB based on national needs and security requirements.
In addition, Ansar battalion members have been kept on standby to respond quickly to emerging situations and provide additional manpower when required.
Officials said the involvement of Ansar-VDP strengthens the national security framework and supports BGB operations.
They added that this coordinated approach helps improve surveillance, prevent cross-border crimes and ensure the safety of people living in border areas.