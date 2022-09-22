'Contours changing but terrorism remains'

The threat of terrorism remains in various shapes and forms and technology now poses new threats.

Just as there is need to address the root cause of radicalisation, there is also need to deradicalise, rehabilitate and reintegrate the militants upon their release from detention.

These observations were made by a panel of experts at a roundtable on 'The Changing Contours of Terrorism - A Threat Assessment' held on Thursday at The Westin Dhaka in the capital city.

Organised jointly by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and Dhaka Tribune as part of their regular series on current affairs, the event was attended by retired civil and military officials, foreign diplomats, academics, journalists, security experts, students and more.

Introducing and expanding on the theme of the roundtable, the moderator of the event and president of BIPSS, Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), said that terrorism is a hydra-headed monster. You cut off one head and another crops up. There are the religious terrorists referred to as Islamists, the saffronists in India, the white supremacists in the West and so on. Terrorism is also being greatly influenced by technology, posing new threats to the world in the coming days.