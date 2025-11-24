HRSS calls for justice over attack on baul singer Abul Sarkar’s fans
Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) has expressed deep concern over the attack during a programme in Manikganj demanding the release of Baul singer Abul Sarkar, who faces allegations of religious defamation. The human rights organisation also strongly condemned the incident.
In a statement sent to the media on Monday afternoon, HRSS called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice promptly, through an impartial and transparent investigation.
Citing media reports, the statement said that yesterday at Manikganj District Stadium, Baul singer Abul Sarkar’s fans and followers were holding a programme demanding his release. At the same time, a counter-programme under the banner “All levels of Ulema and the Touhidi Janata of Manikganj District” launched a sudden attack on Abul Sarkar’s supporters. At least 10 people were injured, and many baul followers were even forced to jump into a nearby pond to save their lives.
The statement noted that protecting the safety of any cultural practice, artists, and art enthusiasts is the responsibility of the state and society. “Yet this attack on the bauls is not merely an assault on personal safety; it also poses a threat to the country’s cultural pluralism and freedom of expression, amounting to a violation of human rights and mob violence,” it said.
HRS also expressed deep concern over the shocking incidents of attacks, vandalism, and arson at shrines and religious sites across the country following the July mass uprising. The statement said, “Such lawlessness and extremism are increasingly pushing both the state and society towards severe harm. Moreover, the administration’s silence and lack of visible action indicate a deterioration in the country’s law and order situation.”
The statement urged the government to strengthen the security of the country’s religious and cultural sites and to identify and bring to justice those involved in communal incitement or violence. It also called for effective measures to improve the overall law and order situation.