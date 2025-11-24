HRSS calls for justice over attack on baul singer Abul Sarkar’s fans

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) has expressed deep concern over the attack during a programme in Manikganj demanding the release of Baul singer Abul Sarkar, who faces allegations of religious defamation. The human rights organisation also strongly condemned the incident.

In a statement sent to the media on Monday afternoon, HRSS called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice promptly, through an impartial and transparent investigation.

Citing media reports, the statement said that yesterday at Manikganj District Stadium, Baul singer Abul Sarkar’s fans and followers were holding a programme demanding his release. At the same time, a counter-programme under the banner “All levels of Ulema and the Touhidi Janata of Manikganj District” launched a sudden attack on Abul Sarkar’s supporters. At least 10 people were injured, and many baul followers were even forced to jump into a nearby pond to save their lives.