258 citizens demand an end to violence and legal harassment over blasphemy allegations

In the wake of the arrest of baul singer Abul Sarkar in Manikganj and attacks on his followers, 258 citizens have issued a statement calling for an immediate end to the widespread assaults, lawsuits, arrests and mob violence carried out across the country under the pretext of alleged ‘blasphemy’.

They have also demanded the release of baul singer Abul Sarkar.

The statement, issued today, Monday, amid mounting anger and protests over the Manikganj incident, was released under the signature of professor Khaliquzzaman Elias.