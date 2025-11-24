258 citizens demand an end to violence and legal harassment over blasphemy allegations
In the wake of the arrest of baul singer Abul Sarkar in Manikganj and attacks on his followers, 258 citizens have issued a statement calling for an immediate end to the widespread assaults, lawsuits, arrests and mob violence carried out across the country under the pretext of alleged ‘blasphemy’.
They have also demanded the release of baul singer Abul Sarkar.
The statement, issued today, Monday, amid mounting anger and protests over the Manikganj incident, was released under the signature of professor Khaliquzzaman Elias.
Other signatories include professor Anu Muhammad, professor Salimullah Khan, professor Azfar Hossain, professor Kamrul Hasan Mamun, writer and researcher Altaf Parvez, lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, writer and academic Manas Chowdhury, writer and political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman, actor and playwright Azad Abul Kalam, writer and researcher Pavel Partha, cultural organiser Amal Akash, and filmmakers Nurul Alam Atique and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, among others.
Following a case filed by an imam from Ghior accusing Abul Sarkar of ‘blasphemy’, the baul singer was arrested on Thursday and subsequently sent to prison via court order.
On Sunday, while his followers were holding a protest programme, a group identifying themselves under the banner of “Alem-Ulema and Tauhidi Janata of Manikganj District” attacked them.
The statement by 258 citizens notes, “In the aftermath of July mass uprising, religious extremism has begun to rear its head. A particular section appears to have emerged as the ‘sole agents’ of Islam, embarking on a nationwide purge. The demolition of more than 200 shrines, declarations branding countless individuals as apostates, infidels, or blasphemers, exhuming corpses and burning them, forcibly cutting the matted hair of bauls and fakirs, harassing women for their mobility or clothing, disrupting performances of music, dance and theatre, and even obstructing sports and fairs. All this suggests that annihilating those who hold different beliefs or lifestyles has become their objective.”
The signatories further state that accusations of ‘blasphemy’ are repeatedly being used as the principal weapon in such attacks. They also criticised the interim government for failing to take effective measures to curb these incidents.
According to the statement, members of the law enforcement agencies have taken no meaningful steps to stop the “mob violence”. Instead, by maintaining silence from the outset, they have effectively encouraged such acts. At times, euphemisms like “pressure group” are used to downplay the severity of these incidents.
The statement adds, “Even after a year and a half, the government’s behaviour suggests that religious fascism is being tacitly tolerated in order to consolidate its own position. This is deepening the frustration of pro-democracy citizens and paving the way for the return of defeated fascist forces. It is also creating opportunities for Bangladesh to be portrayed on the global stage as a potentially religious extremist state.”
Condemning the arrest of Abul Sarkar, the signatories demand his immediate release.
In addition to teachers, writers, researchers, artists, journalists, human rights defenders and cultural activists, several bauls are also among the signatories.
They include: Andho Alamin Sarkar Pipashi (Kishoreganj), Shah Alam Dewan (Dhaka), Baul Antor Sarkar (Manikganj), Baul Anis Munshi (Madaripur), Baul Shila Mallik Abul Hashem (Pabna), Baul Fateh Kamal (Jhenidah), Baul Robiul Islam Faruk Nuri (Panchagarh), Baul Abu Noim (Rangpur) and Fakir Abul Hashem (Pabna).