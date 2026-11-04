Workers and police chase each other in Fatullah, tear gas fired

Clashes involving garment workers and police broke out in Fatullah, Narayanganj, as workers took to the streets demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

The incidents of repeated chases between the two sides occurred on Wednesday morning in the Kath-erpool area of Sadar upazila.

When workers attempted to block the Hajiganj–Post Office Road by setting fires, police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades at them.

Police detained several workers in connection with the incident. The clashes and chases heightened tensions in the area.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, workers from several garment factories in the Kath-erpool area of Fatullah, including Microfiber and Liberties, left their workplaces and gathered on the streets on Wednesday morning, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.