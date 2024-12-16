25 ASPs served show-cause notices for 'walking in a disorderly manner' at Sarda training
A total of 25 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) undergoing training at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, have been issued show-cause notices.
The notices were issued on Sunday by the police superintendent Tanveer Saleheen, on behalf of the academy's principal. The ASPs are accused of walking in a disorderly manner during their training session.
The 25 ASPs were given individual show-cause notices for this. The principal of the academy Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan could not be reached for comment despite attempts to contact him via WhatsApp.
Another officer, Tanveer Saleheen, also did not respond to phone calls.
Enamul Haque, the media and public relations officer (AIG) of the Police Headquarters, confirmed that the 25 ASPs had been asked to explain their actions regarding the disorderly conduct during training.
The show-cause notice stated, "On 26 November, according to the weekly training schedule, during the afternoon session after the parade was ordered by senior authorities, when the company commander instructed the group to run along with several others, instead of running, you began walking aimlessly. This caused a disruption for other trainees on the field who were trying to run correctly. Despite repeated instructions to run, you ignored the directions and started making insulting remarks. Your actions, along with those of your associates, created disrupted the environment on the field. As a trainee ASP (Probationer), your behaviour and actions severely disrupted the overall training activities and encouraged other trainees to disregard discipline. Your conduct is a violation of authority's lawful orders, neglect of duty, and against the principles of discipline, which constitutes misconduct."
The letter further stated, "In view of your actions and behaviour, you are required to explain why no report will be submitted to senior authorities regarding your conduct. You are directed to submit your written explanation within three days of receiving this notice."
Sources at the police academy said that the basic training for the 40th BCS Police Cadre officers began on 20 October of the previous year. After completing the training, a passing-out parade was scheduled for 20 October this year, with over 1,500 guests invited. However, the parade was suddenly cancelled the night before. It was rescheduled for 20 November, only to be postponed again before the set date.
Additionally, 313 sub-inspectors (SIs) have been dismissed so far due to disorderly conduct in the field and classroom. Among them, 252 trainees from the 40th SI cadet batch were dismissed on 21 October, 58 more from the same batch on 4 November, and 3 more on 18 November. The passing-out ceremony for the SI batch was scheduled for November, but it remains postponed.