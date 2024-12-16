25 ASPs served show-cause notices for 'walking in a disorderly manner' at Sarda training

A total of 25 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) undergoing training at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, have been issued show-cause notices.

The notices were issued on Sunday by the police superintendent Tanveer Saleheen, on behalf of the academy's principal. The ASPs are accused of walking in a disorderly manner during their training session.

The 25 ASPs were given individual show-cause notices for this. The principal of the academy Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan could not be reached for comment despite attempts to contact him via WhatsApp.

Another officer, Tanveer Saleheen, also did not respond to phone calls.

Enamul Haque, the media and public relations officer (AIG) of the Police Headquarters, confirmed that the 25 ASPs had been asked to explain their actions regarding the disorderly conduct during training.