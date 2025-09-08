Former secy Abu Alam Shahid Khan arrested

Former secretary Abu Alam Mohammad Shahid Khan has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a case filed with Shahbagh Police Station in the capital.

The information was confirmed today, Monday, in a text message from DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division. Shahid Khan had recently drawn attention by appearing in various television talk shows.

According to the DMP’s media release, DB arrested Shahid Khan along with five others who had joined a flash procession.