Former secy Abu Alam Shahid Khan arrested
Former secretary Abu Alam Mohammad Shahid Khan has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a case filed with Shahbagh Police Station in the capital.
The information was confirmed today, Monday, in a text message from DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division. Shahid Khan had recently drawn attention by appearing in various television talk shows.
According to the DMP’s media release, DB arrested Shahid Khan along with five others who had joined a flash procession.
However, the message did not specify when or from which area these individuals were arrested.
DMP stated that the arrests were made on charges of attempting sabotage and disrupting public order through flash processions in the capital. Along with former secretary Shahid Khan, five others were detained at the scene. Later, legal action was taken against them.