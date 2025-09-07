Govt to increase ‘monitoring’ against flash processions

The government will enhance monitoring against illegal gatherings including flash processions.

Strict punitive actions will be taken against those who are behind these gatherings.

A number of decisions were taken at a high-level meeting on law and order situation of the country, presided over Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence Jamuna, today, Sunday.

Meeting took place in the wake of some recent incidents including flash processions of banned activities of the Awami League.

Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decisions of the meeting at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.