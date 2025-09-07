Govt to increase ‘monitoring’ against flash processions
The government will enhance monitoring against illegal gatherings including flash processions.
Strict punitive actions will be taken against those who are behind these gatherings.
A number of decisions were taken at a high-level meeting on law and order situation of the country, presided over Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence Jamuna, today, Sunday.
Meeting took place in the wake of some recent incidents including flash processions of banned activities of the Awami League.
Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decisions of the meeting at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Nine Advisers joined today’s meeting. Economic Affairs Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Faozul Kabir Khan, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, and Labour Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain were among the advisers present.
Also present were National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs) Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, and other senior officials.
In recent days, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are now banned, have staged flash processions in several areas of Dhaka, including Tejgaon. Police have detained several individuals in connection with these incidents. In addition, in Goalanda, Rajbari, there was an attack and vandalism at the shrine of Nurul Haque, also known as Nural Pagla, whose body was exhumed and burned. Various other criminal incidents have taken place in different parts of the country in recent days.
Shafiqul Alam said that the meeting decided to strengthen monitoring of flash processions and other illegal gatherings. Strict legal action will be taken against those actively involved.
The Press Secretary added that during the meeting, it was discussed that fascist forces, seeing the country moving toward elections and the trial of those involved in the July killings progressing rapidly, have become reckless.
As a result, they are mobilising with full force to disrupt peace and obstruct the country’s democratic progress.
This is no longer just a law-and-order issue—it has become a matter of national security. The meeting resolved that, in the interest of the nation’s overall security, there will be zero tolerance, Shafiqul Alam added.
At the press conference, the press secretary further said that this meeting was held in light of the incidents of the past few days. The local administration has been given strict instructions to deal with such incidents more strictly. The meeting also emphasised maintaining the political unity achieved in July and ensuring that no security-related incidents occur in the run-up to the elections. It stressed the need to foster closer relations among political parties on these issues.