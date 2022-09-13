Maternal and neonatal deaths increase during two years of Covid

Maternal and neonatal mortality rates at government hospitals soared high during the two years of the extensive Covid outbreak. Compared to pre-Covid 2019, the maternal death rate escalated 44 per cent in 2020 and 13 per cent in 2021.

During that same period, neonatal death rates increased one and six per cent respectively. Health experts believe that maternal and neonatal mortality rates had gone up due to the healthcare system being disrupted and less people visiting hospitals for child delivery.

This information was found after analysing child delivery, birth and neonatal death records at 586 hospitals under the management of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the 586 government hospitals, there are 430 health complexes, 33 medical college hospitals and 123 district level hospitals of 10 to 250 beds.

Analysis of the DGHS data revealed, during the two years of high Covid prevalence, the rate of seeking maternity care had decreased by 10 to 18 per cent.