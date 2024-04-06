Who are behind the KNF, what’s behind the recent attacks?

The Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) emerged as an armed group in the Chittagong Hill Tracts a year or two ago through opening a Facebook page. They also announced the formation of a separate state consisting of nine upazilas of two hill districts of Bangladesh. Allegations of extortion and killings were raised against them from a few armed raids from the inception.

At one point there were allegations that the KNF members were imparting training to the members of Islamic militant groups from plain land.

Since then there have been several armed clashes between KNF members and the law and order forces. Afterwards, the party returned to peace talks with the government. Discussions were supposed to be held again on 22 April. But before that, the armed group robbed three branches of two banks in the hills. Now the mediators of peace talks no longer want to take this initiative forward. As a result, the KNF continues to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear.