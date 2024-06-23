‘Corruption to be encouraged’, DRU on police association’s statement

Mentioning that already several information-based reports have been carried in multiple newspapers and televisions, the statement said it is normal that those reports would go against some. In this case, the task of the people, against whom the reports were published, should prove whether the reports are true or not. Committing corruption is the personal responsibility of any official. But blaming the media by the police service association for this is not a decent thing to do; rather there is an apprehension that this would encourage corruption. Trading blames is not a judicious thing to do about these issues.

Mentioning that the journalists and the police have been working together against corruption and irregularities for a long time for the interests of the country, the statement further said this partnership would continue in the days to come.