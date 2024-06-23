‘Corruption to be encouraged’, DRU on police association’s statement
Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) has expressed grave concern over the statement the Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) issued last week regarding publishing news reports in the media.
The body of newspersons has said the way several organisations reacted following the news reports of multiple former and serving police officials go against independent journalism.
DRU president Syed Shukur Ali and general secretary Mohi Uddin said these in a statement Sunday.
They further said they do not think the news reports about accumulating an “abnormal” amount of assets by several former and serving government officials were carried with an ulterior motive.
The DRU statement also reminded all that the right to freedom of expression and independent journalism is acknowledged by the constitution of Bangladesh
The journalists publish reports that are responsible and based on information, they added.
The DRU president and general secretary-signed statement also said every information is important for the news media. But the important task for the journalists is to publish investigative reports on various issues. In doing so, they find out data and information through investigation and publish those with utmost professionalism.
Mentioning that already several information-based reports have been carried in multiple newspapers and televisions, the statement said it is normal that those reports would go against some. In this case, the task of the people, against whom the reports were published, should prove whether the reports are true or not. Committing corruption is the personal responsibility of any official. But blaming the media by the police service association for this is not a decent thing to do; rather there is an apprehension that this would encourage corruption. Trading blames is not a judicious thing to do about these issues.
Mentioning that the journalists and the police have been working together against corruption and irregularities for a long time for the interests of the country, the statement further said this partnership would continue in the days to come.
Journalists will continue carrying out their professional duties despite hurdles and obstacles, asserted the DRU statement.
It also called upon all not to issue any statement that might create obstacles for the environment of independent journalism.
