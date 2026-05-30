Prime minister pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman on 45th death anniversary

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Saturday paid tribute to party founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of his 45th death anniversary.

Tarique Rahman first laid a wreath at Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in his capacity as Prime Minister.

He later placed another wreath as BNP chairman, accompanied by members of the party’s standing committee, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir received the prime minister when he arrived at the grave premises around 11:00 am.