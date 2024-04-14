How Somali pirates received ransom, freed MV Abdullah

Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah has been freed along with its 23 crew members, around 32 days after it was held hostage by Somali pirates from the Indian Ocean.

The pirates left the ship at 12:08 am (Somalia time) on Sunday. Later, it left the coast of Somalia for the Al Hamriya Port of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), being escorted by two warships.

The release came following a successful handover of ransom from the Ship’s owning company, KSRM Group, to the pirates.