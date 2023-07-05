Family and locals vandalise clinic over death of pregnant woman

Relatives of a patient and agitated locals vandalised a clinic in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district following the death of a pregnant woman on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Zannatul Mawa Rony, 22, wife of Roman Uddin of Manikpur village in the upazila.

Quoting victim’s husband, Kazi Masud, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari Police Station, said Zannatul was admitted to ‘Sheba Hospital and Maternity Clinic’ on Tuesday morning for her delivery.