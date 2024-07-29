Analysis of 150 deaths: 113 of the deceased young, 45 students

Students and workers are the most among the people who died in the quota reform movement and the subsequent violence and clashes. As many as 75 per cent (113) of the killed were children, teenagers and young adults.

Most of the deceased persons sustained bullet shots in the upper part of the body - in abdomen, chest and head. Usually, the law enforcers, when forced to, shot at legs and they don’t usually fire indiscriminately. But a contrasting picture was seen this time.

Prothom Alo received information of the deaths of 210 people in the clashes so far from various sources including hospitals, relatives and the people who brought the dead bodies.

Of these, detailed information on age, occupation and type of injury and the area where they sustained injuries or killed was found for 150 people.

An analysis of the deaths reveals most of the bodies had marks of live bullet injuries while marks of pellet, rubber bullet or other type of injuries were little.

Autopsies are necessary to ascertain the reason of death and type of bullets. In many cases, the autopsy was performed but no reports prepared on those. In some cases, the relatives of the deceased took away the bodies without performing the autopsies.