Govt hires law firm in Dubai to seek cancellation of Benazir’s bail: Home Minister

Following the meeting, newspersons asked about the reported release of former police chief Benazir Ahmed. In response, the home minister said, “I have just learned about it while sitting on the stage. I immediately spoke to the home secretary, who in turn contacted our ambassador in Dubai.”

“A few days ago, we appointed a law firm specifically for this matter. They have been instructed to pursue the cancellation of his bail. I have been informed that he was granted bail on condition that he does not leave the UAE. I have asked for a certified copy of the court order, and we have instructed the law firm we appointed to pursue the cancellation of that bail,” he continued.