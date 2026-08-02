Govt hires law firm in Dubai to seek cancellation of Benazir’s bail: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been granted conditional bail by a court in Dubai, according to information he has received.
The Bangladesh government has appointed a law firm in Dubai to seek the cancellation of the bail order, he added.
Benazir Ahmed served as Inspector General of Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before becoming police chief, he served as Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The home minister made the remarks on Sunday afternoon while responding to questions from journalists after an exchange meeting with officers and personnel of the Rajshahi Range and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) at the Rajshahi Police Lines.
Following the meeting, newspersons asked about the reported release of former police chief Benazir Ahmed. In response, the home minister said, “I have just learned about it while sitting on the stage. I immediately spoke to the home secretary, who in turn contacted our ambassador in Dubai.”
“A few days ago, we appointed a law firm specifically for this matter. They have been instructed to pursue the cancellation of his bail. I have been informed that he was granted bail on condition that he does not leave the UAE. I have asked for a certified copy of the court order, and we have instructed the law firm we appointed to pursue the cancellation of that bail,” he continued.
Asked what steps Bangladesh would now take, the home minister replied, “He is there through legal channels. We have appointed a law firm and are doing everything within our means. We hope to have the bail cancelled and to bring him back within a short period.”
Earlier on Sunday morning, Salahuddin Ahmed attended as chief guest the passing-out parade of the first phase of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (police) cadre at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi.
A few days ago, we appointed a law firm specifically for this matter. They have been instructed to pursue the cancellation of his bail. I have been informed that he was granted bail on condition that he does not leave the UAE. I have asked for a certified copy of the court order, and we have instructed the law firm we appointed to pursue the cancellation of that bail.
He took the salute at the parade and later presented awards to trainees who achieved distinction in various categories.
Addressing the ceremony, the home minister said the police are not the enforcement arm of any political party or group.
“The police are a professional institution free from partisan influence, modern, technology-driven and humane, and they will adhere to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption,” he added.
Benazir Ahmed served as Inspector General of Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before becoming police chief, he served as Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on seven current (the then) and former RAB officials over allegations of serious human rights abuses. Benazir Ahmed was among those sanctioned.
Several months before the Awami League government was ousted in the 2024 mass uprising, reports emerged detailing the vast wealth accumulated by Benazir Ahmed and his family.
The revelations prompted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to launch an investigation, during which he left the country. Multiple corruption cases were subsequently filed against him, and the courts issued arrest warrants.
On 10 February 2025, a court ordered that the arrest warrant against Benazir Ahmed be executed through Interpol.
Earlier, on 15 December 2024, the ACC filed four separate law suits against Benazir Ahmed, his wife Zeeshan Mirza, and their two daughters, accusing them of acquiring illicit assets worth Tk740 million and concealing information about those assets.
The cases allege that Benazir Ahmed accumulated unexplained assets worth Tk94.4 million and concealed assets valued at Tk26.2 million. His wife, Zeeshan Mirza, is accused of possessing unexplained assets worth Tk316.9 million and concealing assets worth Tk160.1 million.