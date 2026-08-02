Reports of Benazir Ahmed’s release in Dubai; what Dhaka police say

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Bangladesh, Benazir Ahmed, has reportedly been released from a prison in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, Bangladesh Police say they have not yet been able to officially verify the media reports. Even so, two senior sources at police headquarters say they are not ruling out the possibility.

Following reports published by several Bangladeshi news outlets on Sunday claiming that Benazir Ahmed had been released on bail, Prothom Alo spoke to multiple sources of police in Dhaka to verify the matter. They said that no official information confirming his release had yet been received from either the Dubai authorities or Interpol. As a result, they were unable to confirm the media reports.