How Benazir to be repatriated from Dubai, and what past experience teaches us

The arrest of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has once again brought the challenge of repatriating influential fugitives hiding abroad to the forefront.

Acting on an Interpol Red Notice, the Dubai Police arrested Benazir Ahmed on 12 June in connection with a corruption case, according to a government announcement. The question now remains: how quickly can he be brought back to Bangladesh?

The National Central Bureau (NCB) serves as the primary liaison and coordinating body for each member state of Interpol. In Bangladesh, the NCB is situated at Police Headquarters, where it facilitates the exchange of intelligence and the apprehension of international criminals and fugitives.

Prothom Alo spoke with the institution’s five current and former officials who have dealt with repatriation processes in the past. They provided a comprehensive overview of how the mechanism operates.

According to relevant police officials, while Benazir’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough for Bangladesh, it is by no means the final step. An Interpol Red Notice can locate or apprehend a suspect; however, their actual repatriation depends heavily on the laws, judicial systems, extradition treaties, diplomatic maneuvers, and the legal weight of the case documents in the country where they are detained.