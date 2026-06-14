Benazir Ahmed’s arrest a historic achievement for police: Home Minister
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been arrested in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in connection with a corruption case.
Describing the arrest as a historic achievement for the police force, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks in Parliament today, Sunday. The minister disclosed the information in a statement delivered under Rule 300 of the Jatiya Sangsad.
The arrest marked a historic success for the Bangladesh Police and would help the country move away from a culture of impunity. he said.
“Through this, we want to assure the nation that no one is above the law, regardless of how powerful they may be. It will remain a milestone in Bangladesh’s history and in the establishment of the rule of law,” he stated.
The home minister also said that former IGP Benazir Ahmed was arrested on 12 June and would be brought back to Bangladesh soon.
According to the minister, an Interpol Red Notice had been issued against Benazir Ahmed. Acting on that notice, Interpol requested the UAE Ministry of Interior to arrest him.
He said the Bangladesh government was informed of the arrest through an email sent on 12 June by the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abu Dhabi under the Directorate General of Federal Criminal Police of the UAE Ministry of Interior.
The minister further said that a formal extradition request must be submitted through diplomatic channels within 30 days of the arrest. The Ministry of Home Affairs will prepare and approve the extradition proposal, which will then be sent to the UAE authorities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Salahuddin Ahmed added that the NCB—a branch of police headquarters responsible for liaising with Interpol—would coordinate with the authorities in Abu Dhabi to ensure Benazir Ahmed is brought back to Bangladesh as quickly as possible.
Benazir Ahmed served as IGP from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before that, he held key positions as commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on seven RAB officials over allegations of human rights violations, with Benazir Ahmed among those named.
In 2024, several months before the Awami League government was ousted during the student-led mass uprising, allegations of corruption surfaced against Benazir Ahmed, prompting an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The former IGP left the country around that time. Since then, multiple lawsuits have been filed against him, and courts have issued arrest warrants in his name.