Benazir Ahmed’s arrest a historic achievement for police: Home Minister

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been arrested in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in connection with a corruption case.

Describing the arrest as a historic achievement for the police force, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks in Parliament today, Sunday. The minister disclosed the information in a statement delivered under Rule 300 of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The arrest marked a historic success for the Bangladesh Police and would help the country move away from a culture of impunity. he said.

“Through this, we want to assure the nation that no one is above the law, regardless of how powerful they may be. It will remain a milestone in Bangladesh’s history and in the establishment of the rule of law,” he stated.