The Benazir Saga: A former top cop’s ledger of misdeeds

During the tenure of the now-banned Bangladesh Awami League (AL), Benazir Ahmed wielded immense influence. After serving as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner and Director General of RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), he was appointed the country’s police chief. Allegations of amassing vast illegal wealth had surfaced even during his time in office. When efforts were finally initiated to investigate those allegations, he fled the country with his family.

Within a few months of his departure, the Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024. Following the regime change, the probe into Benazir’s corruption gained momentum and further details of his illicit activities surfaced. After several cases were filed, a court issued a warrant for his arrest. An Interpol Red Notice was also issued seeking his arrest.

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been arrested with the incumbent government of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in power for four months following the tenure of the nearly 18 months of the interim government. He was arrested with the help of Interpol and through the police in Dubai on 12 June, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed informed the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) on Sunday.

Benazir Ahmed joined the police service in 1988 and served as IGP from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Prior to that, he held the roles of DMP Commissioner and DG of RAB.